Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 12.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 160.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,369,000 after acquiring an additional 246,528 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 342,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 174,036 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 381,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,036,000 after purchasing an additional 128,760 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 215,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,571,000 after purchasing an additional 109,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 311.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 67,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $186,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $69,579.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,620 shares of company stock valued at $589,361 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

CCOI opened at $62.42 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.80 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 124.84 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.04 and a 200-day moving average of $71.82.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

