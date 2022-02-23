Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 14.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 2.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Brunswick by 21.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Brunswick by 0.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Brunswick by 6.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.21.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $94.98 on Wednesday. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $79.55 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

