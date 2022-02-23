Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,786 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,558,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after purchasing an additional 23,549 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,865,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUE opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.16. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

