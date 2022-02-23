Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 37,985 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,985 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTG. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTG shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.22.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

