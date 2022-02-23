Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,875 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 16.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Fortive by 105.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Fortive by 61.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 4,347.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $181,615.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FTV opened at $63.70 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.97 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.23.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.