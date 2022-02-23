GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on GXO. Oppenheimer increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.79.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GXO Logistics by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,141,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,279 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,790,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,452,000 after acquiring an additional 945,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,753,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,097,000 after purchasing an additional 233,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,117,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,846,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GXO traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.49. 853,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,208. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.77. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

