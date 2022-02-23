Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.050-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.20 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,310. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.80. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

