Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 55.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,486 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $20,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 250.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 124.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 30.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 203.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $75.51 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.33. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 54.14% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The business had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

