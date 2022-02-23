Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on March 18th

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1575 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Harley-Davidson has decreased its dividend by 59.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Harley-Davidson has a payout ratio of 13.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Harley-Davidson to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.

NYSE HOG opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average is $37.97. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The company had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

