Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.02% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (Havertys) is a full-service home furnishings retailer in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Havertys is a true retailing institution. “

Shares of HVT opened at $26.78 on Monday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.44. The firm has a market cap of $477.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 32.80% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HVT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 1st quarter worth $1,303,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,138,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,681,000 after acquiring an additional 73,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

