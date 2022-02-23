Head-To-Head Analysis: Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) & Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) and Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Anghami and Corus Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anghami N/A N/A N/A Corus Entertainment 10.83% 14.75% 4.53%

68.7% of Anghami shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Anghami has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corus Entertainment has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Anghami and Corus Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anghami 0 0 0 0 N/A Corus Entertainment 0 1 4 0 2.80

Corus Entertainment has a consensus price target of $8.55, indicating a potential upside of 119.12%. Given Corus Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Corus Entertainment is more favorable than Anghami.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Anghami and Corus Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anghami N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A Corus Entertainment $1.22 billion 0.66 $136.09 million $0.65 6.00

Corus Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Anghami.

Summary

Corus Entertainment beats Anghami on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Anghami Company Profile

Anghami Inc. provides music streaming platform and service principally in the Middle East and North Africa. Anghami Inc., formerly known as Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc., is based in NEW YORK.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment, Inc. is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business. The Radio segment includes radio stations with a concentration in the densely populated area. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on March 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

