Head to Head Contrast: Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) & Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) and Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Earthstone Energy and Falcon Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earthstone Energy 1 0 4 0 2.60 Falcon Minerals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus price target of $19.90, indicating a potential upside of 63.79%. Falcon Minerals has a consensus price target of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 45.31%. Given Earthstone Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Earthstone Energy is more favorable than Falcon Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Earthstone Energy and Falcon Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthstone Energy -4.08% 7.99% 5.69% Falcon Minerals 14.63% 3.77% 3.08%

Risk & Volatility

Earthstone Energy has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Falcon Minerals has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.1% of Earthstone Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Falcon Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 52.5% of Earthstone Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Falcon Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Earthstone Energy and Falcon Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthstone Energy $144.52 million 7.42 -$13.55 million ($0.42) -29.14 Falcon Minerals $38.88 million 12.49 $7.70 million $0.16 35.13

Falcon Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Earthstone Energy. Earthstone Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Falcon Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Earthstone Energy beats Falcon Minerals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Earthstone Energy (Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

About Falcon Minerals (Get Rating)

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

