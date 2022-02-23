Head-To-Head Review: CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) versus Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cohen & Steers and CI Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Steers $583.83 million 6.58 $211.40 million $4.30 18.53 CI Financial $1.23 billion 2.74 $355.32 million $1.48 11.43

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Cohen & Steers. CI Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cohen & Steers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.3% of Cohen & Steers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of CI Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of Cohen & Steers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cohen & Steers and CI Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohen & Steers 0 0 1 0 3.00 CI Financial 0 1 7 0 2.88

Cohen & Steers currently has a consensus target price of $101.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.79%. CI Financial has a consensus target price of $31.29, suggesting a potential upside of 84.90%. Given CI Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CI Financial is more favorable than Cohen & Steers.

Dividends

Cohen & Steers pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Cohen & Steers pays out 41.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CI Financial pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cohen & Steers has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. CI Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Cohen & Steers and CI Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Steers 36.21% 87.37% 49.29% CI Financial 15.41% 38.28% 8.73%

Risk and Volatility

Cohen & Steers has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI Financial has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cohen & Steers beats CI Financial on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds. The company was founded by Martin Cohen and Robert Hamilton Steers in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products. The wealth management segment derives its revenues principally from commissions and fees earned through the provision of ongoing services to clients and on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

