Headinvest LLC Acquires 137 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period.

IWF opened at $260.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $285.10. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $226.77 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

