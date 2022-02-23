Headinvest LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $81.24 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $78.64 and a 1-year high of $96.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.81.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

