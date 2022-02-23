Headinvest LLC Has $831,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,443 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 63,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,414,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,902,000 after buying an additional 9,886 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $448.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $522.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $598.57. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.79.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

