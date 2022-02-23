Headinvest LLC Makes New Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,567,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 185.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,183 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,619,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 690.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $93,966,000 after acquiring an additional 343,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $259.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $281.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.62 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

