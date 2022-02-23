Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.64 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

NYSE HR opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.59 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 636.88%.

HR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $483,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 540.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

