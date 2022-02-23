HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Trading 6.2% Higher

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) shares were up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.80 and last traded at $54.80. Approximately 8,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 793,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.91.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -770.75, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $258,806.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

