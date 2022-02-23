Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.65 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Shares of HL stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $5.95. 872,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,813,854. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.81, a PEG ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $9.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.75%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 743,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,412 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 73,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 21,495 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 957,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 21,779 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.

