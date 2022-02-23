Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Trading Up 6.7% Following Dividend Announcement

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) shares were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.44. Approximately 145,244 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,612,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.0063 dividend. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -18.75%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.

