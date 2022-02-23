Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.10

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON HDIV opened at GBX 78 ($1.06) on Wednesday. Henderson Diversified Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 76.71 ($1.04) and a one year high of GBX 92.70 ($1.26). The firm has a market cap of £146.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.24, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 81.99.

About Henderson Diversified Income Trust

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

