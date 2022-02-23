Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.10

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON HDIV opened at GBX 78 ($1.06) on Wednesday. Henderson Diversified Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 76.71 ($1.04) and a one year high of GBX 92.70 ($1.26). The firm has a market cap of £146.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.24, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 81.99.
About Henderson Diversified Income Trust
