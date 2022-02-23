Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HEN3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($98.86) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($84.09) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 31st. Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($89.77) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €84.19 ($95.67).

FRA:HEN3 opened at €71.78 ($81.57) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €73.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €77.25. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($147.33).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

