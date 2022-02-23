Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ HCCI opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.67. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $662.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.
