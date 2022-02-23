Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ HCCI opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.67. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $662.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,327.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 375.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

