HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SLR Investment by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SLR Investment by 404.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SLR Investment by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

SLRC stock opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $757.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

