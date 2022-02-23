HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,663,000 after buying an additional 99,762 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 565,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,734,000 after purchasing an additional 19,017 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 314,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 288,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,717,000 after purchasing an additional 24,882 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 87,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GIGB opened at $50.83 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.93.

