HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,106 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Banco Santander by 11.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 27,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 13.6% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 123.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 8.3% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 61,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.94) to €4.40 ($5.00) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.75) price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Shares of SAN opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.37. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.59.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

