HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DWX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1,054.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,170,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,112,000 after acquiring an additional 36,735 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,596,000 after buying an additional 60,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 930,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,678,000 after buying an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DWX opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.06. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $36.41 and a 1 year high of $41.30.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

