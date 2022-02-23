HighTower Advisors LLC Has $737,000 Stake in G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in G&P Acquisition were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of G&P Acquisition by 50.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 631,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 210,363 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its stake in shares of G&P Acquisition by 145.9% during the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 191,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 113,349 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of G&P Acquisition by 180.4% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 320,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 206,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GAPA opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. G&P Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85.

G&P Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

