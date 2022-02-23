HighTower Advisors LLC Has $750,000 Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 8.3% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in AutoNation by 20.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in AutoNation by 1.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 2.1% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in AutoNation by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $105.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.23 and a 1-year high of $133.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.14 and its 200-day moving average is $115.71.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.80. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

