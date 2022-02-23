HighTower Advisors LLC Has $825,000 Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,403 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qualys by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Qualys by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Qualys by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,123,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total transaction of $1,203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,307,217 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on QLYS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Summit Insights raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.88.

Qualys stock opened at $113.01 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.26 and a 1-year high of $142.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.75 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.34.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Qualys’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

