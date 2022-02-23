HireQuest, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:HQI)

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.
HireQuest has a dividend payout ratio of 31.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Shares of NASDAQ:HQI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.20. 7,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,026. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $263.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.82. HireQuest has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $25.69.
Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on HireQuest in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.
About HireQuest
HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HireQuest (HQI)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.