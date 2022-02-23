Hiveterminal Token Price Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Hiveterminal Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $6.23 million and approximately $17,034.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00036637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00109345 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

HVN is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

