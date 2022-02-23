Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of HEP stock opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 43.83%. The business had revenue of $118.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $143,146.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

