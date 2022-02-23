Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.
Shares of HEP stock opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.89.
In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $143,146.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter.
About Holly Energy Partners
Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
