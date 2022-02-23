Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $118.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.37 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 43.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $143,146.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 329.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 22,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 17.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

