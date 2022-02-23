HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HollyFrontier stock traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.39. 165,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,279. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.63. HollyFrontier has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 20,663 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

