Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Cut to $340.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Wedbush from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.54% from the stock’s previous close.

HD has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.13.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $316.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $375.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,186,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 22,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,363,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.