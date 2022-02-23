Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $380.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $418.65.

Shares of HD opened at $316.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $375.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.74. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $330.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $2,186,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 22,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $1,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

