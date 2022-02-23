Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) and ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Head-To-Head Review

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) and ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Honest alerts:

This table compares Honest and ThredUp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honest $300.52 million 1.63 -$14.47 million N/A N/A ThredUp $186.01 million 3.88 -$47.88 million N/A N/A

Honest has higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Honest and ThredUp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honest 0 2 7 0 2.78 ThredUp 0 2 10 0 2.83

Honest presently has a consensus price target of $14.06, suggesting a potential upside of 161.38%. ThredUp has a consensus price target of $24.36, suggesting a potential upside of 228.79%. Given ThredUp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ThredUp is more favorable than Honest.

Profitability

This table compares Honest and ThredUp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honest -13.39% N/A -16.49% ThredUp -28.00% -52.77% -17.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.2% of Honest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of ThredUp shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Honest beats ThredUp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The Honest Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.