HOQU Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $727,570.00 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HOQU coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $285,076.57 and approximately $727,570.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HOQU alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00036574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00108537 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.