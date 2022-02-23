Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of HZN stock opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. Horizon Global has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $133.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

In other news, Director John C. Kennedy purchased 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $36,309.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Kennedy purchased 11,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $58,282.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 34,520 shares of company stock worth $196,561. 12.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Iron Park Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,744,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 594,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 103,881 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 191.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 539,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 354,282 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. 52.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.