Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of HZN stock opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. Horizon Global has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $133.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.70.
In other news, Director John C. Kennedy purchased 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $36,309.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Kennedy purchased 11,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $58,282.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 34,520 shares of company stock worth $196,561. 12.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Horizon Global
Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.
