HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Position Decreased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,216 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 21,006 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 41.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter worth $34,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 17,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $654,024.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,516 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,182 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:HPQ opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average of $32.84. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.99.
HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. HP’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.
HP Company Profile
HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HP (HPQ)
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).
Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.