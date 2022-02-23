HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Position Decreased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,216 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 21,006 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 41.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter worth $34,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 17,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $654,024.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,516 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,182 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average of $32.84. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. HP’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

