Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at $9,333,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at $5,833,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at $2,544,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the second quarter valued at $3,113,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at $2,082,000. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:HYZN opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. Hyzon Motors Inc has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $13.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88.
Hyzon Motors Company Profile
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc
