Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at $9,333,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at $5,833,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at $2,544,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the second quarter valued at $3,113,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at $2,082,000. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HYZN opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. Hyzon Motors Inc has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $13.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HYZN shares. Colliers Securities cut Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. started coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyzon Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

