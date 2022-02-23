Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tricida by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tricida by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 49,075 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Tricida by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Tricida during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Tricida by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,814,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,588 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ TCDA opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $469.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.11. Tricida, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82.

In other news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 15,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $126,247.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $64,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,372 shares of company stock valued at $286,275. 47.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tricida

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

