HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 473 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.43) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HSBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 570 ($7.75) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 530 ($7.21) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.26) to GBX 484 ($6.58) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 550 ($7.48) to GBX 615 ($8.36) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 528.92 ($7.19).

LON HSBA opened at GBX 547 ($7.44) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 567.20 ($7.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £110.90 billion and a PE ratio of 13.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 503.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 442.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.54%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

