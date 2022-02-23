Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $24.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $23.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $483.13.
NYSE:HUM traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $420.57. 736,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,701. Humana has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $421.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.35%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.
About Humana
Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.
