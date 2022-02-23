Huobi BTC 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.39 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for about $38,610.36 or 1.00039165 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.54 billion and approximately $1.39 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00044005 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,690.97 or 0.06972287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,618.72 or 1.00060837 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00046742 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00049617 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.