Huttig Building Products (HBP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HBP opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.63. The firm has a market cap of $253.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Huttig Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35.

Get Huttig Building Products alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Huttig Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Huttig Building Products by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Huttig Building Products by 9,515.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Huttig Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huttig Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $6,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Huttig Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About Huttig Building Products

Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huttig Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huttig Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.