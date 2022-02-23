I/O Coin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $87.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $981,902.66 and $87.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0506 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.08 or 0.00241168 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00014287 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004272 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000887 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00021947 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,420,633 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

