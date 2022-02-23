Ian McCubbing Acquires 2,500,000 Shares of Prominence Energy NL (ASX:PRM) Stock

Prominence Energy NL (ASX:PRM – Get Rating) insider Ian McCubbing bought 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$25,000.00 ($17,985.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

About Prominence Energy

Prominence Energy NL engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas projects in Australia and the United States. It holds a 50% interest in Bowsprit oil project comprising 577 net acres located to the southeast of New Orleans. The company was formerly known as Sun Resources NL and changed its name to Prominence Energy NL in December 2019.

